Speak Out: February 20, 2023

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y S Sharmila on Sunday attacked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by accusing him of acting like the "Taliban" and termed the state as the "Afghanistan of India".

Earlier in the day, Sharmila was taken into preventive custody in Mahabubabad district in connection with a case booked against her for making alleged derogatory remarks against BRS MLA Banoth Shankar Naik and brought to Hyderabad.

