Speak Out: February 21, 2023

Rejecting the Congress' charge linking Enforcement Directorate's raids against its leaders in Chhattisgarh to vendetta politics, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday accused the opposition party of indulging in "spit and run" tactics.

She said the Congress should not speak on corruption as it lost power on the issue and asserted that the probe agencies do their homework and investigate only when they have necessary prima facie evidence.

Read more