Speak Out: February 21, 2023

Speak Out: February 21, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 21 2023, 06:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 08:13 ist

Rejecting the Congress' charge linking Enforcement Directorate's raids against its leaders in Chhattisgarh to vendetta politics, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday accused the opposition party of indulging in "spit and run" tactics.

She said the Congress should not speak on corruption as it lost power on the issue and asserted that the probe agencies do their homework and investigate only when they have necessary prima facie evidence.

Read more  

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Nirmala Sitharaman
Congress
Corruption
BJP
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway near Joshimath

Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway near Joshimath

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

 