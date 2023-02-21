Speak Out: February 21, 2023

Rejecting the Congress' charge linking Enforcement Directorate's raids against its leaders in Chhattisgarh to vendetta politics, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday accused the opposition party of indulging in "spit and run" tactics.
She said the Congress should not speak on corruption as it lost power on the issue and asserted that the probe agencies do their homework and investigate only when they have necessary prima facie evidence.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway near Joshimath
I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK
Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space
Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons
Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man
What is the safest seat on an airplane?
'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'