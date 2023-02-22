Speak Out: February 22, 2023

Speak Out: February 22, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  Feb 22 2023
  • updated: Feb 22 2023, 08:11 ist

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India has shown the world that "we are an exceptional international power."

In an interview with ANI, the EAM said, "We have been able to very clearly demonstrate to the world that we are exceptional international power, meaning we are willing to do things for others, perhaps more than most of the countries are at this point of time."

S Jaishankar
Speak Out
India News

