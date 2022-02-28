Speak Out: February 28, 2022

A video appeal by two students from Bengaluru stuck in Ukraine seeking help to get out of the war-hit country on Saturday prompted top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to urge the government to execute “urgent evacuation, saying the visuals from the bunker were “disturbing”.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Key questions after Putin's nuclear announcement
Experts warn end of Omicron surge isn't end of pandemic
In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas
Ukrainian couple rush to marry amid Russian invasion
Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?
'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has an impressive second day
Why we dream about past loves
Organic wine slowly finding takers
'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection report out
DH Toon | Vladimir Putin deadlier than coronavirus?