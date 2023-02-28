Speak Out: February 28, 2023

Balasaheb Thackeray's family may no longer have the Shiv Sena party name and symbol but has strong support among the people who will teach a lesson to the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in elections, senior Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Arvind Sawant said on Monday.

"This is a family whose heart beats for the poor, it talks about giving them justice and if needed, it takes to the streets for them and the country," he said.

Read more