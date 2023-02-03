Speak Out: February 3, 2023

Speak Out: February 3, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 03 2023, 06:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 06:18 ist

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's supplementary charge sheet in the excise scam case, alleging cases filed by the agency are "fake" and are used to "topple" or form governments. 

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Arvind Kejriwal
Enforcement Directorate

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class

DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Bangalore: A paradise lost

Bangalore: A paradise lost

What is Hindenburg Research?

What is Hindenburg Research?

 