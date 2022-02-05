Speak Out: February 5, 2022

The Congress party and the BJP are the only two major political forces taking each other head-on in the February 14 assembly elections in Goa, while the rest of the parties are not even in the contest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.

Speaking at an election rally in Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s assembly constituency of Sanquelim in North Goa, Gandhi also said that the party would replicate its ‘Nyay’ financial dole scheme — already implemented in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh — in Goa, which would ensure Rs 6,000 per month for every financially backward family in the coastal state.

Read more