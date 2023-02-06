Speak Out: February 6, 2023

Speak Out: February 6, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  Feb 06 2023
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 05:36 ist

With the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls inching closer, political barbs between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress have intensified. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the Congress has once again started making 'fake promises' to the people of the state.

Speak Out
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh
India News
Indian Politics

