Speak Out: February 7, 2023

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday said that CM Mamata Banerjee has “elevated” herself to the group of eminent statesmen and political leaders who were great writers, too. Bose mentioned several names — Kalam, Churchill, and Milton, who formed the distinguished group. Governor Bose said that Banerjee is now among statesmen and political leaders who have graced the path of literature and writing. He mentioned Václav Havel (Czech president, a writer, poet, and novelist), Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, APJ Abdul Kalam, and AB Vajpayee.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | SEBI's silence over Adani case speaks volumes
‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack
Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel
Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake
'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office
Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries
40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report
Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'
Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath