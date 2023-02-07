Speak Out: February 7, 2023

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday said that CM Mamata Banerjee has “elevated” herself to the group of eminent statesmen and political leaders who were great writers, too. Bose mentioned several names — Kalam, Churchill, and Milton, who formed the distinguished group. Governor Bose said that Banerjee is now among statesmen and political leaders who have graced the path of literature and writing. He mentioned Václav Havel (Czech president, a writer, poet, and novelist), Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, APJ Abdul Kalam, and AB Vajpayee.

