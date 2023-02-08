Speak Out: February 8, 2023

Amid the ongoing war of words between Upendra Khushwaha and Nitsh Kumar, Khushwaha on Tuesday attacked Bihar CM over his lack of decison making.
"I am Parliamentary Board President just in documents, I am not being given the power to exercise decisions for the post. CM's decisions are not his own, he is functioning according to someone else’s decisions," he told ANI.
