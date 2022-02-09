Speak Out: February 9, 2022

Speak Out: February 9, 2022

  • Feb 09 2022, 05:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 05:09 ist

Adjourning further hearing on the petitions over the Hijab controversy to Wednesday, the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday requested the students as well as the general public to maintain peace and tranquility in the state.

Justice Krishna S Dixit made this request after Advocate General (AG) Prabhuling K Navadgi submitted that several incidents of unrest have been reported from different college campuses in the state over the issue.

The AG submitted that there is an attempt to fan protests across the state over the issue when the court is hearing the matter.

