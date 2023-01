Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said "I feel that 'amrit' is showering on MP during Azadi ka Amrit Kaal," adding "You have arrived in MP but even Indore and MP have left no stone unturned, it has opened the door to its heart and home". He was speaking at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore.

