Speak Out: January 12, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 12 2021, 07:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 07:23 ist

The country is staring at a food crisis because of the "adamant" approach of the BJP to the continued agitation by farmers for withdrawal of the three new farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

She also called the BJP a "junk" party for inducting "rotten" leaders from other political outfits.

She also said that BJP might behave like Donald Trump and claim victory even after losing elections, adding that there is no difference between Trump and the BJP.

Addressing a rally at Ranaghat in Nadia district, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, “See what Donald Trump is doing. Even after losing the elections, he is still claiming victory.  After losing, they (BJP) will also say that they have won. There is no difference. They are two sides of the same coin,” said Mamata.

