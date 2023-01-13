Speak Out: January 13, 2023

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said Lord Hanuman is the role model from the ancient period for the organisation's volunteers and 17th century Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji from the historical era. He said RSS founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hegdewar and its top leaders M S Golwalkar and Balasaheb Deoras (all three served as Sarsanghchalak) have unequivocally said the saffron flag, not an individual, is the role model for the Nagpur-based Hindutva organisation and its swayamsevaks (volunteers).

