Speak Out: January 13, 2023

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said Lord Hanuman is the role model from the ancient period for the organisation's volunteers and 17th century Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji from the historical era. He said RSS founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hegdewar and its top leaders M S Golwalkar and Balasaheb Deoras (all three served as Sarsanghchalak) have unequivocally said the saffron flag, not an individual, is the role model for the Nagpur-based Hindutva organisation and its swayamsevaks (volunteers).
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN
Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine
3-metre sinkhole appears on Bengaluru's Brigade Road
Security breach at PM's roadshow in Hubbali
Scientists show Earth's most detailed climactic history
Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!