Speak Out: January 13, 2023

Speak Out: January 13, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 13 2023, 04:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 04:06 ist

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said Lord Hanuman is the role model from the ancient period for the organisation's volunteers and 17th century Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji from the historical era. He said RSS founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hegdewar and its top leaders M S Golwalkar and Balasaheb Deoras (all three served as Sarsanghchalak) have unequivocally said the saffron flag, not an individual, is the role model for the Nagpur-based Hindutva organisation and its swayamsevaks (volunteers).

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
RSS
Mohan Bhagwat
India News

What's Brewing

2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN

2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

3-metre sinkhole appears on Bengaluru's Brigade Road

3-metre sinkhole appears on Bengaluru's Brigade Road

Security breach at PM's roadshow in Hubbali

Security breach at PM's roadshow in Hubbali

Scientists show Earth's most detailed climactic history

Scientists show Earth's most detailed climactic history

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

 