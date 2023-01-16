Speak Out: January 16, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 16 2023, 04:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 04:34 ist

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday made a strong pitch for creative autonomy and said there were adequate safeguards in place for monitoring content on OTT platforms.

“Creativity should not be reined in, it should have autonomy. But it should not be too much that anything can be shown. We have kept adequate provisions and till date they are working fine,” Thakur said, participating in the 75th anniversary celebrations of 'Panchajanya' weekly, the RSS mouthpiece.

