Speak Out: January 19, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 19 2021, 07:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2021, 08:02 ist

BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast here on Sunday said anti-national powers are backing the farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws and their agitation does not represent the entire farming community of the country.

