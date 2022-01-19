Speak Out: January 19, 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 19 2022, 03:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 03:52 ist

Unfazed by an FIR against him, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday continued reaching out to the public and held door-to-door campaigns in Dadri and Jewar areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in favour of Congress candidates.

Speak Out
BJP
Congress
Indian Politics
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022
Bhupesh Baghel

