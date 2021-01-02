Speak Out: January 2, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 02 2021, 07:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2021, 07:39 ist

If someone is a Hindu he will be patriotic and that will be his basic character and nature, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday while citing Mahatama Gandhi's remarks that his patriotism originates from his dharma.

Bhagwat was speaking at an event to release the book titled 'Making of a Hindu Patriot: Background of Gandhiji's Hind Swaraj', authored by JK Bajaj and MD Srinivas.

Releasing the book, Bhagwat said there is no need for speculation that Sangh "is trying to appropriate Gandhiji, that is not the case, no one can appropriate great personalities like him."

