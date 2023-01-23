Speak Out: January 23, 2023

Speak Out: January 23, 2023

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said that he would announce political retirement if the Congress government fails to fulfill the promise of 200-unit free power, Rs 2,000 financial aid for women heading the family and 10 kg rice, after coming to power.

