Speak Out: January 25, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged youngsters to support the 'Vocal for Local' campaign just as they had taken forward the cleanliness campaign in the country and asserted that the youth are at the centre of all policies being framed by his government.
During an online interaction with the recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, Modi also talked about the unveiling of the hologram statue of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate and said the "biggest inspiration we get from Netaji is - duty and nation first".
The youth are at the centre of all policies being framed by his government, the prime minister said and added that the country feels proud to see that CEOs of all the big companies of the world are young Indians.
