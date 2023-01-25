Speak Out: January 25, 2023

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah Tuesday said "irregularity" and "scam" were two different things, even as he dared Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to order a judicial inquiry into allegations of corruption against both Congress and BJP governments.

Siddaramaiah was responding to Health Minister K Sudhakar who quoted a Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) report to say that there were irregularities worth Rs 35,000 crore when the Congress was in power between 2013 and 2018.

