Speak Out: January 28, 2021

Speak Out: January 28, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 28 2021, 07:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2021, 07:37 ist

BJP MLA Surendra Singh has alleged that violence during the farmers' tractors parade in the national capital had taken place on the directions of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and demanded that a case of sedition be lodged against those involved in the violence.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
Congress
Farmers Protest
Sonia Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
tractor rally

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Not enough bad press for farmers after stir?

DH Toon | Not enough bad press for farmers after stir?

Post-Covid Schooling: Reopening schools the right way

Post-Covid Schooling: Reopening schools the right way

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Biden reverses Trump's orders with the stroke of a pen

Biden reverses Trump's orders with the stroke of a pen

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

 