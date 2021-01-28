Speak Out: January 28, 2021

BJP MLA Surendra Singh has alleged that violence during the farmers' tractors parade in the national capital had taken place on the directions of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and demanded that a case of sedition be lodged against those involved in the violence.
