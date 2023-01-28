Speak Out: January 28, 2023

Speak Out: January 28, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 28 2023, 07:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 07:35 ist

Thousands of years before the world saw the aircraft by the Wright brothers and learnt about Isaac Newton’s law of gravity and John Dalton’s atomic theory, India had come out with the invention and scientific concepts, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.

Read more

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
India News
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Calls for menstrual leave mounting in Kerala

Calls for menstrual leave mounting in Kerala

DH Toon | Pak seeks talks with Modi to resolve issues

DH Toon | Pak seeks talks with Modi to resolve issues

Sania Mirza's Grand Slam goodbye: Career highlights

Sania Mirza's Grand Slam goodbye: Career highlights

Inside Bharat Jodo Yatra

Inside Bharat Jodo Yatra

Aboriginal designs meet Indian motifs

Aboriginal designs meet Indian motifs

Top French university bans students from using ChatGPT

Top French university bans students from using ChatGPT

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

 