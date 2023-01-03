Speak Out: January 3, 2023

Reacting to the Supreme Court judgment that upheld the demonetisation exercise as “historic”, the BJP on Monday said it was vindicated after years of allegations against the exercise.
The party fielded Ravi Shankar Prasad to attack the Congress, who asked whether Rahul Gandhi will tender an apology for the campaign against demonetisation.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | SC upholds Govt's decision on demonetisation
Can the French embrace cuisine sans alcohol?
Assam sees zero poaching of rhinos after two decades
I want my father and brother back: UK's Prince Harry
Spain sees hottest year on record in 2022
Which Shiv Sena needs to introspect?
Timeline of demonetisation case