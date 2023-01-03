Speak Out: January 3, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 03 2023, 03:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 03:15 ist

Reacting to the Supreme Court judgment that upheld the demonetisation exercise as “historic”, the BJP on Monday said it was vindicated after years of allegations against the exercise.

The party fielded Ravi Shankar Prasad to attack the Congress, who asked whether Rahul Gandhi will tender an apology for the campaign against demonetisation.

