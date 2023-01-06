Speak Out: January 6, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1, 2024, the year the Lok Sabha elections will be held.
This is being seen as an indication that Ram Mandir, a plank raked up by the saffron camp since 1990 when BJP leader L K Advani started out on a Rath Yatra to focus on the issue, may again be one of the cornerstones of BJP’s campaign in the next general election.
"Rahul baba, listen from Sabroom that a mammoth Ram Mandir will be ready on January 1, 2024," he said attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is in the midst of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a 3,500-kilometre-long march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon: 'Focus on love jihad not development'
New dwarf boa found in Ecuadoran Amazon
Citizens turn B'luru wasteland to thriving green patch
1,300+ artists to take part in Chitra Santhe
Ranji Trophy: Karnataka let advantage slip
Turning cancer cells to cancer killers, vaccines: Study
Redmi Note 12 5G review: It's just good
What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League football?
Delhi shivers at 3°C, logs season's coldest temperature