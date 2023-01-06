Speak Out: January 6, 2023

Speak Out: January 6, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 06 2023, 06:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 06:12 ist

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1, 2024, the year the Lok Sabha elections will be held.

This is being seen as an indication that Ram Mandir, a plank raked up by the saffron camp since 1990 when BJP leader L K Advani started out on a Rath Yatra to focus on the issue, may again be one of the cornerstones of BJP’s campaign in the next general election.

"Rahul baba, listen from Sabroom that a mammoth Ram Mandir will be ready on January 1, 2024," he said attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is in the midst of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a 3,500-kilometre-long march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
Ram Temple
Rahul Gandhi
Speak Out
DH Speak Out

What's Brewing

DH Toon: 'Focus on love jihad not development'

DH Toon: 'Focus on love jihad not development'

New dwarf boa found in Ecuadoran Amazon

New dwarf boa found in Ecuadoran Amazon

Citizens turn B'luru wasteland to thriving green patch

Citizens turn B'luru wasteland to thriving green patch

1,300+ artists to take part in Chitra Santhe

1,300+ artists to take part in Chitra Santhe

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka let advantage slip

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka let advantage slip

Turning cancer cells to cancer killers, vaccines: Study

Turning cancer cells to cancer killers, vaccines: Study

Redmi Note 12 5G review: It's just good

Redmi Note 12 5G review: It's just good

What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League football?

What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League football?

Delhi shivers at 3°C, logs season's coldest temperature

Delhi shivers at 3°C, logs season's coldest temperature

 