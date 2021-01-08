Speak Out: January 8, 2021

Speak Out: January 8, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 08 2021, 07:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 07:43 ist

Despite his ‘friendship’ with Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday strongly disapproved attempts by the violent supporters of the outgoing United States President to disrupt the proceedings of the American Congress and stop it from officially clearing the way for Joe Biden to take over.

Modi not only termed the protest by the supporters of Trump as “unlawful”, but also stressed on “orderly and peaceful transfer of power” in Washington D.C.

“Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue,” the Prime Minister posted on Twitter. “The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests," he added.

