Speak Out: July 1, 2022

‘Me punha yein’ the declaration-turned-catchphrase of Devendra Fadnavis has come true. He is definitely back—as he had claimed he will be—but in a capacity other than Maharashtra chief minister.

After toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi, the two-time former Chief Minister and ex-Leader of Opposition is back as Deputy Chief Minister.

