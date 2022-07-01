Speak Out: July 1, 2022

Speak Out: July 1, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 01 2022, 05:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 05:19 ist

‘Me punha yein’ the declaration-turned-catchphrase of Devendra Fadnavis has come true. He is definitely back—as he had claimed he will be—but in a capacity other than Maharashtra chief minister.

After toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi, the two-time former Chief Minister and ex-Leader of Opposition is back as Deputy Chief Minister.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Maharashtra Political Crisis
Maharashtra Crisis
India News
BJP
J P Nadda
Devendra Fadnavis

What's Brewing

DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

10 things you should know about Maharashtra CM Shinde

10 things you should know about Maharashtra CM Shinde

Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore

Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore

Alpine launch project to find women F1 drivers by 2030

Alpine launch project to find women F1 drivers by 2030

‘An invisible cage’: How China is policing the future

‘An invisible cage’: How China is policing the future

How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

How women water warriors are transforming parched lands

How women water warriors are transforming parched lands

 