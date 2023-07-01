Speak Out: July 1, 2023

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday reversed his decision to resign after thousands of his supporters including women blocked his convoy enroute to Raj Bhawan and tore the resignation letter addressed to Governor Anushiya Uikey.
Biren, 62, who became the CM for the second straight term last year, has been drawing flak from the Opposition parties as well as from leaders within his party due to his alleged failure to control the violence.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Rahul maligning Delhi from...own soil
Open Sesame | Titan Tragedy
Isolated Russian football risks going backwards
'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh
Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar
'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar
Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study