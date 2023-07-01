Speak Out: July 1, 2023

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday reversed his decision to resign after thousands of his supporters including women blocked his convoy enroute to Raj Bhawan and tore the resignation letter addressed to Governor Anushiya Uikey.

Biren, 62, who became the CM for the second straight term last year, has been drawing flak from the Opposition parties as well as from leaders within his party due to his alleged failure to control the violence.

