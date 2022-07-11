Speak Out: July 11, 2022

Speak Out: July 11, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 11 2022, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 07:18 ist

A month after cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, sulking Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi on Sunday gave a definite sign that he is headed to the saffron camp by meeting BJP president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah here and praising them on social media.

Read More

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

J P Nadda
Congress
BJP
India News
Indian Politics
Speak Out

What's Brewing

DH Toon | BJP sponsors 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?

DH Toon | BJP sponsors 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?

Army man sets fastest solo cycling record 

Army man sets fastest solo cycling record 

From anxiety to abuse, Kubbra Sait's memoir reveals all

From anxiety to abuse, Kubbra Sait's memoir reveals all

The festival of fusions

The festival of fusions

Should senior citizens invest in the stock market?

Should senior citizens invest in the stock market?

Eid celebrated with fervour in India

Eid celebrated with fervour in India

NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's colour images

NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's colour images

Awe and anger in Lanka's ransacked presidential palace

Awe and anger in Lanka's ransacked presidential palace

Single-use plastic ban to come into effect from Monday

Single-use plastic ban to come into effect from Monday

Dhoni visits dressing room after India's T20I win

Dhoni visits dressing room after India's T20I win

 