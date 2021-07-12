Speak Out: July 12, 2021

If elected to power in Uttarakhand, the Aam Aadmi Party will give free electricity up to 300 units per month to every family, waive old bills and give free electricity to farmers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. Making the announcements in the hill state where assembly elections are due next year, Kejriwal said his government has done it in Delhi and can do it in Uttarakhand also as the state generates power.

