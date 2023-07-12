Speak Out: July 12, 2023

India is a Hindu-majority nation, but secularism is enshrined in its Constitution and the country is a great model for the coexistence of different religious communities, said Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), an international organisation funded by Saudi Arabia to promote moderate Islam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, joined him at the event and said that Islam occupied a unique and significant position of pride amongst numerous religious groups in India.

Doval said that India, being a proud civilizational state, believed in promoting tolerance, dialogue and cooperation to deal with contemporary challenges.

