Speak Out: July 12, 2023

Speak Out: July 12, 2023

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2023, 05:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 05:31 ist

India is a Hindu-majority nation, but secularism is enshrined in its Constitution and the country is a great model for the coexistence of different religious communities, said Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), an international organisation funded by Saudi Arabia to promote moderate Islam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, joined him at the event and said that Islam occupied a unique and significant position of pride amongst numerous religious groups in India.

Doval said that India, being a proud civilizational state, believed in promoting tolerance, dialogue and cooperation to deal with contemporary challenges.

 

Read more...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Ajit Doval
India
Muslims

Related videos

What's Brewing

Speak Out: July 12, 2023

Speak Out: July 12, 2023

Building climate resilience urgent need

Building climate resilience urgent need

SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence

SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence

When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS

When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'

I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'

Hanuman official mascot of Asian Athletics Championship

Hanuman official mascot of Asian Athletics Championship

 