Speak Out: July 13, 2023

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Jul 13 2023, 05:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 05:38 ist

BJP leader and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has accused his former party Congress of being ' cut-off from the people'. He also said that the ruling BJP government at the Centre is working towards 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabha Vishwas'.

 

 

Speak Out
Jyotiraditya Scindia
BJP
Congress

