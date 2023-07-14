Speak Out: July 14, 2023

Congress alleged that the BJP first "stole" an elected government in Madhya Pradesh and is now indulging in "theft" of employment opportunities and the rights of students in the state.

Protests were staged by youngsters in several parts of the poll-bound state, including in Bhopal and Indore, during the day against alleged irregularities in an exam for recruitment of patwaris (revenue department official) conducted on April 26 by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPSEB).

