Speak Out: July 14, 2023

Speak Out: July 14, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 14 2023, 07:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 07:22 ist

Congress alleged that the BJP first "stole" an elected government in Madhya Pradesh and is now indulging in "theft" of employment opportunities and the rights of students in the state.

Protests were staged by youngsters in several parts of the poll-bound state, including in Bhopal and Indore, during the day against alleged irregularities in an exam for recruitment of patwaris (revenue department official) conducted on April 26 by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPSEB). 

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
BJP
Madhya Pradesh
India News
Jairam Ramesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour

PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour

Chandrayaan-3: Curtain Raiser – What will it do

Chandrayaan-3: Curtain Raiser – What will it do

 