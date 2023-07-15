Speak Out: July 15, 2023

The BJP on Friday said the death of its Jehanabad district general secretary Vijay Singh in alleged police lathi charge in Patna was "a pre-planned conspiracy" of the Nitish Kumar government to stop people of the state from demanding their rights and justice.

BJP leader and Union minister Nityanand Rai said the "brutal" lathi charge and use of tear gas shells by the police on the BJP leaders and workers during their protest against various decisions of the Bihar government was a reminder of the British Raj.

