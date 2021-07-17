Speak Out: July 17, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 17 2021, 00:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 04:35 ist

Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Congress deserters, saying those in the party who are scared of RSS should leave the party and "enjoy" their company while the party should induct people also from outside, many of whom have the courage to fight the Sangh.

Addressing over 3,000 social media workers of the party at an online event, Gandhi also cited the example of his one-time colleague in the party Jyotiraditya Scindia, who delivered Madhya Pradesh back to BJP after deserting Congress last year and is now Civil Aviation Minister in the Narendra Modi government.

"There're many fearless people, who are not in Congress. They should be brought in & the Congressmen who are afraid of (BJP) should be shown the exit door. We don't need those who believe in RSS ideology. We need fearless people," he said.

