Speak Out: July 17, 2023

Speak Out: July 17, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 17 2023, 07:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 07:05 ist

A united Opposition will have no political impact on West Bengal, BJP Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar said. 

Majumdar claimed that the parties coming together against the BJP are doing so in their “personal interest”, the “mutual interest” includes family representations in politics. “The only mutual interest, they say, is that they want to remove Narendra Modi. But, why? They don’t have any argument. This is the situation of the Opposition,” he said.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Speak Out
Opinion
BJP
Congress
Indian Politics
AAP

Related videos

What's Brewing

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

Northern towns pay the price of unplanned urbanisation

Northern towns pay the price of unplanned urbanisation

Take steps to make drinking water safe

Take steps to make drinking water safe

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Alcaraz ends Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon title

Alcaraz ends Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon title

Ladakh: Thai monks' 'padyatra' for world peace ends

Ladakh: Thai monks' 'padyatra' for world peace ends

Asian Athletics Meet: India finish 3rd with 27 medals

Asian Athletics Meet: India finish 3rd with 27 medals

Spanish island wildfire out of control, 4K evacuated

Spanish island wildfire out of control, 4K evacuated

Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free

Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free

All too well for US economy, thanks to Taylor Swift

All too well for US economy, thanks to Taylor Swift

 