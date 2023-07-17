Speak Out: July 17, 2023

A united Opposition will have no political impact on West Bengal, BJP Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar said.
Majumdar claimed that the parties coming together against the BJP are doing so in their “personal interest”, the “mutual interest” includes family representations in politics. “The only mutual interest, they say, is that they want to remove Narendra Modi. But, why? They don’t have any argument. This is the situation of the Opposition,” he said.
