Speak Out: July 18, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 18 2022, 08:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 06:20 ist

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao claimed that cloudbursts in some parts of India are the result of a conspiracy by some countries.

