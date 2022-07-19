Speak Out: July 19, 2022

National Democratic Alliance Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of various different parties supporting his bid.
"I will always strive to enhance the democratic values of the country," Dhankhar said after filing his nomination.
"Never even in my dreams did I think a person with a humble background like me would get this opportunity. I am grateful to PM Modi and the leadership for giving a humble man from 'kisan family' like me such historic opportunity," he added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Australia faces dire environmental risks: Govt report
Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai
Mairaj Khan wins historic skeet gold at ISSF World Cup
How the James Webb Telescope lets us see first galaxies
How status, family background affect risk of dementia
Signs someone has gone through narcissistic abuse