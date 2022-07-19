Speak Out: July 19, 2022

Speak Out: July 19, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 19 2022, 06:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 06:21 ist

National Democratic Alliance Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of various different parties supporting his bid.

"I will always strive to enhance the democratic values of the country," Dhankhar said after filing his nomination.

"Never even in my dreams did I think a person with a humble background like me would get this opportunity. I am grateful to PM Modi and the leadership for giving a humble man from 'kisan family' like me such historic opportunity," he added.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Jagdeep Dhankhar
India News
Vice Presidential polls

What's Brewing

Australia faces dire environmental risks: Govt report

Australia faces dire environmental risks: Govt report

Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai

Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai

Mairaj Khan wins historic skeet gold at ISSF World Cup

Mairaj Khan wins historic skeet gold at ISSF World Cup

How the James Webb Telescope lets us see first galaxies

How the James Webb Telescope lets us see first galaxies

How status, family background affect risk of dementia

How status, family background affect risk of dementia

Signs someone has gone through narcissistic abuse

Signs someone has gone through narcissistic abuse

 