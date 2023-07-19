Speak Out: July 19, 2023

Taking a dig at opposition parties which formed a coalition, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that British had named the country India and the fight should be to free the nation from "colonial legacies".
