Speak Out: July 19, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 19 2023, 06:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 06:53 ist

Taking a dig at opposition parties which formed a coalition, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that British had named the country India and the fight should be to free the nation from "colonial legacies".

Speak Out
DH Speak Out
India News
I.N.D.I.A
Himanta Biswa Sarma
BJP
NDA

