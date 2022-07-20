Speak Out: July 20, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has hauled up the district and police administration over the protests organised outside Lulu mall in state capital Lucknow.

He has directed the Lucknow administration to check anti-social elements from disturbing communal harmony and lawlessness.

"It should take the matter seriously. Miscreants trying to create disturbance in the mall should be dealt with strictly," he said.

