Speak Out: July 21, 2022

Speak Out: July 21, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 21 2022, 06:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 06:59 ist

The proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament were washed out completely on Wednesday and were adjourned for the day amid continued protest by the Opposition parties led by Congress over price rise and levy of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on daily essentials.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and Smriti Irani hit out at opposition parties as both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha saw little transactions for the third straight day due to their protests on the issues of price rise and the imposition of GST on many pre-packaged and labelled food items.

"The Congress has a destructive attitude towards democracy. It was exposed from Jairam Ramesh's tweet that the Congress was successful in not allowing the House to function," Goyal, who is the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, told reporters outside parliament.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Piyush Goyal
Parliament
Speak Out
Congress
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Scientists find origin of mammal evolution

Scientists find origin of mammal evolution

Why is monkeypox evolving so fast?

Why is monkeypox evolving so fast?

No mountain high enough for these climbers

No mountain high enough for these climbers

Hungry polar bears eat garbage as habitats disappear

Hungry polar bears eat garbage as habitats disappear

'Algospeak' is Shashi Tharoor's 'word of the day'

'Algospeak' is Shashi Tharoor's 'word of the day'

Meet India's 'mango man', the father of 300 varieties

Meet India's 'mango man', the father of 300 varieties

Five tips to ace waterproof makeup

Five tips to ace waterproof makeup

In Pics | Unusual Indian practices to appease rain god

In Pics | Unusual Indian practices to appease rain god

 