Speak Out: July 21, 2022

The proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament were washed out completely on Wednesday and were adjourned for the day amid continued protest by the Opposition parties led by Congress over price rise and levy of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on daily essentials.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and Smriti Irani hit out at opposition parties as both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha saw little transactions for the third straight day due to their protests on the issues of price rise and the imposition of GST on many pre-packaged and labelled food items.

"The Congress has a destructive attitude towards democracy. It was exposed from Jairam Ramesh's tweet that the Congress was successful in not allowing the House to function," Goyal, who is the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, told reporters outside parliament.

