Speak Out: July 22, 2021

Madhya Pradesh Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Kailash Sarang on Wednesday claimed there were no deaths in the state due to shortage of oxygen during the second wave of the Covid-19.
He also said the Centre's claim in Parliament that there were no fatalities due to the shortage of the life-saving gas is a fact.
DH Toon | 'No deaths due to oxygen shortage'
