Speak Out: July 22, 2021

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 22 2021, 06:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 07:37 ist

Madhya Pradesh Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Kailash Sarang on Wednesday claimed there were no deaths in the state due to shortage of oxygen during the second wave of the Covid-19.

He also said the Centre's claim in Parliament that there were no fatalities due to the shortage of the life-saving gas is a fact.   

DH Toon | 'No deaths due to oxygen shortage'

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

Swedish prisoners take guards hostage, demand pizza

100-yr-old Argentine writes notes on Messi's goals

In Pics | Countries without armed forces

In swimming, it’s different strokes for different folks

Want to buy a PlayStation 5? Befriend a bot.

Backlash after Jeff thanks staff for funding space trip

