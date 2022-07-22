Speak Out: July 22, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 22 2022, 04:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 04:51 ist

Launching a frontal attack on the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that the saffron camp will be “swept away from power” at the Centre by people’s mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The BJP will be swept away from power by the people’s mandate in 2024. They will be defeated. I can certainly say that the BJP will not get single-party majority, and once that happens, others will unite to form the next government," she said.

