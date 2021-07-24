Speak Out: July 24, 2021

Speak Out: July 24, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jul 24 2021, 06:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 06:08 ist

Amid the ongoing political row over the Pegasus spyware, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi alleged that his phone is being tapped, prompting the BJP to dare him to submit his phone for investigation if he believes so.

On being asked if his phone was a potential target, the Congress leader said, "No, no, it is not a potential target, my phone is tapped. It is clearly tapped, so it is not a potential target. It is not only this phone, every single phone of mine is tapped. And let me tell you another thing, I get phone calls from IB people, who tapped my phone. Okay. They call me up and say please beware that I am tapping your phone. By the way my security people tell me that they have to debrief what I say, they have to report to their seniors everything I say. So I am under no pretensions that I am not tapped," he said speaking to reporters.

