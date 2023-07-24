Speak Out | July 24, 2023

Speak Out | July 24, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 24 2023, 06:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 06:50 ist

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar showered praise on the Modi government, claiming that transparency and accountability were the main focus areas of the present government and that corruption, middlemen and power brokers find no place today.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
DH Speak Out
Speak Out
Jagdeep Dhankhar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer

Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

 