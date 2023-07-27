Speak Out | July 27, 2023

Speak Out | July 27, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  Jul 27 2023, 06:48 ist
  updated: Jul 27 2023, 06:48 ist

"When will you have the courage to tell us how women are raped in Congress-ruled states. When will you have the guts to tell how Rahul Gandhi put Manipur on fire. Do not cast aspersions on women ministers in this cabinet," Irani said amid loud cheers by the treasury bench MPs who were on their feet.

Indian Politics
Rahul Gandhi
Parliament
DH Speak Out
Speak Out
Smriti Irani

