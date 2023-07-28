Speak Out | July 28, 2023

  • Jul 28 2023, 07:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 08:20 ist

BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh, on Wednesday, urged the government in the Rajya Sabha to bring a law declaring live-in relationships illegal, as per media reports.

The BJP MP reportedly cited WHO data saying 38 per cent of women around the world are killed by their intimate partners. 

"Marriage and family ties are a cultural heritage in India. Our religious scriptures and customs do not grant recognition to live-ins", he said.

