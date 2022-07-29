Speak Out: July 29, 2022

Speak Out: July 29, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 29 2022, 04:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 04:37 ist

Congress Lok Sabha Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury drove his party straight into controversy on Thursday by describing President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni', a "derogatory" remark that the ruling BJP utilised to corner the main Opposition party in Parliament.

