Speak Out | July 29, 2023

DHNS
  • Jul 29 2023, 06:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 06:44 ist

Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha and Union Minister Piyush Goyal held a press conference on July 28 where he laid emphasis on the proper functioning of the house through dialogue, debate and discussion. Speaking further, he called the Rajya Sabha a forum to discuss public issues. 

