Speak Out: July 3, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 03 2023, 05:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 05:45 ist

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took oath as Maharashtra's deputy chief minister on Sunday, said his party decided to join the Eknath Shinde-led government in the interest of the state and the country, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speak Out
Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar
NCP

